Suspect in activist’s death charged with murder

A photo of Darien Gilleylen and his lawyer at a court hearing on July 17, 2019.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The man accused of murdering a community activist and mother of nine in Kalamazoo Monday was officially charged Wednesday.

Darien Gilleylen, 36, was arraigned on open murder and felony weapons charges in connection to the death of 33-year-old Shequita Lewis.

Gilleylen is the father of two of Lewis’s children.

Police say Lewis was at Gilleylen’s Northside home to pick up their child when he shot her in the chest. She later died at a hospital.

A booking photo of Darien Gilleylen. (Courtesy)

A judge denied bond to Gilleylen, despite his lawyer’s plea based on the jail not being able to address his health needs adequately.

Gilleylen faces life in prison if he’s convicted on the open murder charge. He’ll be back in court early next month.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Lewis’s family pay for funeral expenses.