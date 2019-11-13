Suspect identified in Kalamazoo school threat

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect has been identified Tuesday in threatening a school in Kalamazoo, according to police.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety say a 14-year-old Kalamazoo resident posted a threat online, then several copycat threats were made after that post.

The teen has been taken to the Kalamazoo County Juvenile Home.

Prosecutors will decide whether to bring charges against the teen.

The threats caused several schools in Kalamazoo County to close this week.

Portage Northern High School and surrounding schools on the North Campus were closed Tuesday.

Parchment High School released students early Tuesday afternoon.

Loy Norrix High School, Kalamazoo Central High School, Linden Grove Middle School and Hillside Middle School were closed Monday.

Authorities say consequences for threats made toward schools are severe. Beyond jail time, a person could also face a felony and could pay a fine.

Multiple agencies are investigating.

Authorities ask that parents talk to their students about the seriousness of school threats. They say joking about threats or posting them somewhere else is just as serious.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.