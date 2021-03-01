Suspect found hiding in tree stand after police chase

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — An assault suspect was found hiding in a tree stand after a police chase ended in Kalamazoo County Sunday night.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said Battle Creek police found an aggravated assault suspect who was in a stolen vehicle and pursued him into Kalamazoo County.

Deputies used stop sticks which deflated the suspect’s tires. The vehicle stopped on I-94 near 35th Street in Comstock Township. The suspect ran away and was found 1.3 miles away hiding in a tree stand, according to KCSO.

The suspect was taken into custody and faces multiple charges.

There were no reports injuries.