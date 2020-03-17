Suspect faces charges in Kzoo Co. home invasion

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a home invasion in Oshtemo Township.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Tuesday on Concord Place Drive, off W KI Avenue.

Investigators say the suspect entered the home and assaulted the owner.

The suspect was arrested on the scene. The suspect faces several charges, including multiple counts of home invasion and assault, police say.

The incident is under investigation.