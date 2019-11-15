Suspect charged with murder of 19-year-old in Kzoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was formally charged Friday with shooting and killing another man in Kalamazoo early Wednesday.

Gabreon Wells-Lindsey, 22, was arraigned on charges of open murder, carrying a concealed weapon and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in the death of 19-year-old Alex Johnson.

Johnson was shot shortly before 1:30 a.m. Wednesday at Hidden Hills Apartments off Emajean Street, north of Michigan Avenue.

Court records show officers responding to a report of shots fired found Johnson in one of the apartments with a gunshot wound to the chest. Johnson was rushed to the hospital, where he died.

Police said witnesses identified Wells-Lindsey as the shooter, saying the pair had a longstanding dispute. A detective testified Wells-Lindsey fired three shots at Johnson, hitting him once.

Another bullet hit a second victim, injuring that person, court records show.

Police found the suspect late Wednesday morning and arrested him.

A judge denied bond for Wells-Lindsey Friday.