Suspect arrested in Kalamazoo stabbing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect was arrested after a stabbing in Kalamazoo Tuesday night.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety was called around 9 p.m. for a report of a stabbing in the 900 block of James Street near Vine Street.

When officers arrived on scene, they found a man who had been stabbed after an argument.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he was treated for non-life-threatening injuries and released, according to a KDPS new release.

Officers found the suspect, who KDPS said confessed to the stabbing. The 40-year-old Kalamazoo resident was arrested for felonious assault, the release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.