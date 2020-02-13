Suspect arrested in Kalamazoo bank robbery

The Chase Bank in downtown Kalamazoo was robbed on Feb. 12, 2020.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested Thursday afternoon in connection to a bank robbery in Kalamazoo, police say.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says a 28-year-old man was arrested after a robbery that happened Wednesday at Chase Bank on E. Michigan Avenue.

They say the suspect was located inside of a home on Alamo Avenue near Prairie Avenue after a search warrant was issued. KDPS detectives and FBI agents discovered that the suspect was at the home since the robbery.

During the investigation, detectives say they also found pieces of evidence, including money that may have been taken during the robbery.

The suspect is being held at the Kalamazoo County Jail as of Thursday afternoon, police say.