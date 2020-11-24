Suspect arrested in Battle Creek robbery that injured man

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police say they have arrested the person who robbed and then ran over a man in Battle Creek in September.

The Battle Creek Police Department says Curtis Smith, 29, was arrested Monday in the Lansing area.

Related Content Man robbed, run over at Battle Creek gas station

He was brought back to Calhoun County to be jailed on a count of assault with intent to great bodily harm less than murder.

Police say that on Sept. 25, Smith robbed a 75-year-old man as the victim sat in his car outside a gas station on Capital Avenue at Goguac Street. The victim then got out of his car to chase Smith, grabbing hold of Smith’s car and being dragged several feet before he was run over.

The victim was seriously hurt. As of Tuesday, he remained in stable condition at a Kalamazoo hospital as he recovered, police say.

BCPD says detectives soon identified Smith as their man, but it took a while to find him.