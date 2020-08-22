Suspect Arrested for Assault in Kalamazoo

Kalamazoo, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers arrested a man in connection to an assault.

It happened Friday evening in the 800 block of Woodbury Avenue.

Police say they received a call that a 28-year-old man had assaulted a woman with a handgun.

When officers arrived the suspect ran off, but was tracked down and arrested on multiple felony weapons violations after police found a handgun during a search of his home.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call the Kalamazoo

Department of Public Safety at 269-488-8911, Silent Observer at 269-343-2100 or

www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.