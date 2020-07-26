Suspect arrested after sexual assault and shooting in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo man was arrested after police say he sexually assaulted a woman and shot a man.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety tells News 8 it happened in the 400 block of Oak Street in Kalamazoo around 6 a.m. Sunday.

Police say they responded to the report of a shooting in the area and found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg, and a woman who had been sexually assaulted by the shooting suspect. Both victims received medical attention.

Officers recovered 15 shell casings and evidence from the sexual assault. With evidence and witness statements, police arrested the suspect a short time later.

The suspect is a 36-year-old man from Kalamazoo. He is facing several charges including criminal sexual assault and assault with intent to murder.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at 269-337-8994 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.