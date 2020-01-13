Closings & Delays
Suspect arrested after breaking into home with fake gun

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was arrested after police say he held up people inside a home with a fake gun.

It happened around 2:15 a.m. Monday in the 100 block of Burr Oak Street near S. Burdick Street in Kalamazoo.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the homeowners heard a noise outside the door, opened it and saw the man pointing a gun at them.

He went inside and started searching the apartment, but the people inside realized the gun wasn’t real and held him on the ground until police got there.

The victims were not hurt. The suspect suffered minor injuries.

