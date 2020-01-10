Surveillance photos of possible homicide suspect released

Surveillance photos show a possible suspect in a Jan. 8, 2020, homicide on Riverview Drive in Kalamazoo.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are asking for the public’s help to identify a possible suspect in a Wednesday evening homicide.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety on Friday released surveillance photos that could show a suspect. Anyone who recognizes the person is asked to call police at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

The shooting happened around 8:45 p.m. Wednesday in the parking lot of Fish Express on Riverview Drive near Hotop Avenue. Victor Davis, 52, of Kalamazoo, was shot several times and died later at the hospital.

Friends recalled Davis, who left behind a daughter, as kind and generous.