Crews on the scene of a house fire on N. Edwards Street near E. Clay Street in Kalamazoo. (Feb. 16, 2021)

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Crews responded to a house fire in Kalamazoo Tuesday morning.

The fire broke out around 8 a.m. at a home on N. Edwards Street near E. Clay Street in the city’s Northside neighborhood. Everyone escaped safely.

As firefighters remained on the scene, they were worried about the structural integrity of the house.

The cause of the fire is not yet known. The fire marshal is on the scene.

The American Red Cross is helping the people displaced from the house.