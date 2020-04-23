State revokes Battle Creek funeral home’s license

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — State officials say the license of a Battle Creek funeral home was revoked after the manager misused money that had been paid in advance for services and other violations.

The Department of Licensing and Regulatory Affairs and the Michigan Attorney General’s Office said Royal Funeral Home Inc. and manager Richard L. Royal violated prepaid contracts and committed fraud, was deceitful or dishonest and was incompetent.

The licenses for the home and Royal were revoked April 16, the state says.

“Failing to properly manage the funds of customers who have prepaid for their funeral services is a violation of Michigan law,” Attorney General Dana Nessel said in a Thursday statement. “People are paying for the peace of mind and security that come with these contracts and the promise that their wishes will be fulfilled when they pass on. They should not be subjected to the grief and anxiety that accompanies deceitful or incompetent business practices.”

The funeral home and manager’s registration and establishment license had been suspended in December for fraud. The state says Royal Funeral Home didn’t pay about $78,000 of a total $194,000 in restitution to clients.

As a result, the initial $5,000 fine for each violation was upped to $25,000 and LARA says Royal won’t be able to reapply for a license.

Anyone with questions or concerns about Royal Funeral Home or any other funeral home in Michigan is encouraged to contact LARA at 517.335.5237, or by emailing funeralhomes@michigan.gov.