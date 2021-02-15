State police cruiser struck by car on I-94

Courtesy photos show the aftermath of a crash that damaged a Michigan State Police cruiser on I-94 in Emmett Township on Feb. 15, 2021.

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — State police are reminding drivers to slow down when driving on snow-covered roads after a cruiser was struck by a car on I-94 Monday morning.

Michigan State Police said in a tweet Monday that the crash happened on I-94 in Calhoun County’s Emmett Township.

The trooper was responding to another crash when a car lost control and crashed into the cruiser. There were no reports of serious injuries, according to MSP.

State police said this crash could have been avoided and reminded drivers to take it slow when road conditions are bad.