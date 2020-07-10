Suspect in custody after standoff at home in Marshall

An armored police vehicle at the scene of a standoff on Hanvover Street in Marshall on July 10, 2020.

MARSHALL, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police say a suspect in a standoff who shot at an officer in Marshall is now in custody and the scene has been secured.

MSP told News 8 that around 12 p.m. Friday, a man shot at a Marshall Police Department officer at a house on W. Hanover Street. There’s no word on whether the suspect was injured.

State police said no officers were injured in the incident. No information on what led up to the standoff was released.

