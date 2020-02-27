Closings & Delays
Springfield man arrested on child porn charges

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

SPRINGFIELD, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan State Police Computer Crimes Unit and Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force arrested a Springfield man on child pornography charges.

Donald Couch, 41, was arraigned Feb. 3 on charges of child sexually abusive activity, use of a computer to commit a crime, possession of child sexually abusive material and distribution of child sexually abusive material.

He was arrested Feb. 2 after state police received a tip from National Center for Missing and Exploited Children tip that led to the execution of a search of his Springfield house.

State police encourages parents to talk to their children about using the internet safely. 

Anyone with information about possible sexual exploitation of a child can report it the CyberTipLine.

