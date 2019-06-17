Sources: Sheriff’s office clerk allegedly took inmate money

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police are investigating a former employee of the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office for possible embezzlement.

Multiple sources tell 24 Hour News 8 the employee worked as a clerk within the department. The employee is accused of taking money that loved ones sent to inmates of the Kalamazoo County Jail, sources say.

Sources say about $20,000 may have been stolen.

While the sheriff’s office wouldn’t confirm the allegations, the agency said it discovered the possible crime on May 23. Sheriff Richard Fuller III fired the employee responsible for the crime on May 31, a day after the internal investigation was completed, the sheriff’s office said.

“It is very important to the Sheriff to prove to our citizens that we are an organization that values transparency but until all investigations and possible criminal proceedings are complete there will be no further statements, ” the sheriff’s office stated in a Monday afternoon news release.

MSP confirmed an employee is accused of embezzlement, investigators are gathering facts and information related to the case and the findings will be turned over to a prosecutor to determine if charges are warranted. However, state police said they would not comment further “to safeguard the integrity of the investigative process.”

Multiple sources say the money was intended for commissary payments. According to the county’s website, the payments can be used to for things like booking fees, toothpaste or snacks.

24 Hour News 8 is not identifying the woman because charges have not been filed. We reached out to her but, as of Monday afternoon, had not received a response.