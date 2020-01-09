Police look for suspect after Kalamazoo shooting; 1 dead

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are looking for a suspect who is on the run after shooting a man who died in Kalamazoo Wednesday night, a source tells News 8.

It happened around 8:45 p.m. on Riverview Drive near Hotop Avenue.

The victim was transported to a hospital with significant injuries, where he was pronounced dead.

The source says the suspect took off on foot and has not been located. A K-9 unit is searching the area Wednesday night. A description for the suspect has not yet been released.

At this time, the situation leading up to the shooting is unknown.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is on the scene investigating as of Wednesday night.