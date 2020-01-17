Some Battle Creek product in medical marijuana recall

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — Some medical marijuana sold at a Battle Creek shop has been added to a state recall.

The Michigan Marijuana Regulatory Agency initially issued the recall last week of marijuana sold at three shops in Bay City and Detroit, saying the products had failed safety compliance testing.

On Friday, the agency expanded the recall to include product sold at 13 shops, most of which are on the other side of the state.

The only product recalled in West Michigan was sold at Remedii Battle Creek on Columbia Avenue between Aug. 5 and Aug. 30. Called Glue Buds, it has a production batch number of 1A4050100002330000000059.

>>Online: Full list of recalled marijuana products

If you have some of the recalled marijuana, you should take it back to the center where you bought it.