Silent protesters gather in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Several people are gathering for silent protests throughout Kalamazoo County and surrounding areas Monday evening.

Protesters have started gathering outside of the Kalamazoo County Courthouse.

Authorities say they are enhancing a police presence near the courthouse, Bronson Park and a parking lot near 700 Park Street.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says they’ve have been communicating with group leaders who say the protests are meant to be nonviolent.

At this time, authorities say they are expecting small protests in different parts of the county.

Demonstrators lined up 6 feet apart along Michigan Avenue in downtown Kalamazoo. (June 1, 2020)

Kalamazoo Mayor David Anderson and Commissioner Eric Cunningham at a protest. (June 1, 2020)

A protester outside of the courthouse in downtown Kalamazoo. (June 1, 2020)

Protesters in Kalamazoo with taped messages on their masks. (June 1, 2020)

Several law enforcement agencies in Kalamazoo County will be present.

