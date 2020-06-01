Silent protesters gather in Kalamazoo County

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Several people are gathering for silent protests throughout Kalamazoo County and surrounding areas Monday evening.
Protesters have started gathering outside of the Kalamazoo County Courthouse.
Authorities say they are enhancing a police presence near the courthouse, Bronson Park and a parking lot near 700 Park Street.
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says they’ve have been communicating with group leaders who say the protests are meant to be nonviolent.
At this time, authorities say they are expecting small protests in different parts of the county.
Several law enforcement agencies in Kalamazoo County will be present.
This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for the latest information.