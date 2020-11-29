Shots fired leads to car crash in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety police officers were called to a scene where there were reports that gunfire led to a car accident in Kalamazoo Saturday evening.

Police arrived at the 500 block of East Kalamazoo Ave around 7:40 p.m. Saturday and found two vehicles off-road with significant damage. After interviewing people at the scene, police say they learned the two cars involved in the crash hit each other because one vehicle was swerving to avoid gunfire from a third vehicle and crashed into the other vehicle at the scene.

Witnesses say the third vehicle where the gunfire came from was a large black SUV.

One passenger involved in the accident was injured and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Police described his injuries at the time as non-life-threatening.

A local business was also hit by the gunfire but no one was injured.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Operations Division at (269) 337-8142 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.