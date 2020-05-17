Closings & Delays
Shots fired reports lead deputies to stolen vehicle

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

COOPER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo deputies said they found a stolen vehicle while investigating reports of gunshots early Sunday morning.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said deputies received multiple calls around 5:30 a.m. about the sound of gunshots near the intersection of Rollridge Avenue and Observation Avenue in Cooper Township.

The callers said the shots were fired between vehicles on Rollridge Avenue, according to authorities.

When deputies arrived to the area, they found an unoccupied vehicle that had crashed in the 3500 block of Rollridge. Further investigation revealed the Kalamazoo Township Police Department reported the vehicle stolen a few weeks earlier.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

The case remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call the Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office or Silent Observer.

