Short’s Brewing division to revive beloved Arcadia beer

ELK RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Roughly 18 months after Arcadia Ales’ brewery went into foreclosure in Kalamazoo, one of its beloved beers is being revived.

Short’s Brewing CEO Scott Newman-Bale confirmed Friday that his company’s Superfluid Supply Co. division has purchased Arcadia Ales’ beer brands and intellectual property.

Newman-Bale said Superfluid is starting by brewing Arcadia’ s popular Whitsun American pale wheat ale at Short’s Elk Rapids production facility.

“Arcadia was influential to the development of the Michigan Craft beer scene and was doing well until a few specific errors caused its failure. We know a lot of people loved Whitsun and we ultimately chose to pursue this based on the large positive feedback we received from distributors, retailers and consumers alike,” Newman-Bale explained in an email to News 8.

The relaunched Whitsun should start hitting store shelves around the Fourth of July in kegs, six-packs and 12-packs, and will be available year-round.

“We have tried to replicate what they were doing in appearance and taste so we hope that this will be very close to the product people loved,” Newman-Bale stated.

Superfluid is looking to add at least one more of Arcadia’s brews to its collection, which already includes Starcut Cider, Beaches Hard Seltzer and other beverages. Newman-Bale says Superfluid is also branching out to non-alcoholic options soon.

“Superfluid is the part of Short’s that operates with little restriction to bring fun projects to the market. This division allows us to allow the unique brands to craft their own destinies and personalities,” he explained.

The company is aiming to produce slightly more than 1,000 barrels of Witsun this year “with a nice jump on that next year,” according to Newman-Bale.

While the Short’s Brewing CEO couldn’t disclose how much the Arcadia brand deal cost, he expected the endeavor to be “cash flow positive” this year.

Arcadia Ales started in Battle Creek in 1996 before expanding to a taproom and brewery in Kalamazoo in 2014.

Battle Creek’s Arcadia Ales closed in 2017. A year later, Kalamazoo’s Arcadia Brewing went into foreclosure.

Documents obtained by News 8 showed the Kalamazoo brewery owed more than $1.4 million to the bank and more than $150,000 in taxes.