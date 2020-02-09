Shooting near campus puts WMU on alert

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo resident was shot after an intruder broke into their home near Western Michigan University early Sunday morning.

According to authorities around 2:15 a.m. near the 1200 block of Alamo Avenue, off Douglas Avenue, police responded for a report that a subject had been shot.

Upon arrival police said a resident of the home was found with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

The resident awoke to find an intruder inside the home, the intruder then shot the resident. The suspect/suspects fled from the scene and have not been located at this time.

This incident put Western Michigan University on alert due to the close proximity of the home invasion/shooting. WMU Public Safety posted this tweet:

WMU Advisory: Shots fired reported near Nelson and West Main. KTPD is responding to investigate. Exercise caution if you are in the area. — WMU Public Safety (@WMUPublicSafety) February 9, 2020

Anyone with information is asked to contact Kalamazoo Public Safety at

269.337.8120 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.