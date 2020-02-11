Sherman Lake YMCA fundraising to improve camp facilities

ROSS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — YMCA officials announced a $2.5 million fundraising effort to improve camp facilities in Kalamazoo County.

Tuesday, the Sherman Lake YMCA Outdoor Center announced the Building Character, Building Communities — a 25th Anniversary Campaign.

According to a new release, the funds raised will allow the Sherman Lake YMCA to build new facilities, including tree house cabins, accessible high and low ropes courses, adventure course, staff housing, outdoor music park and expanded boating waterfront. It will also allow for upgrades to existing facilities to improve energy efficiency.

Tuesday’s announcement marks the start of the public phase of the fundraising campaign.

The Sherman Lake YMCA Outdoor Center is located on 39th Street between D and G avenues in Ross Township, east of Kalamazoo.

