Sheriff’s Office: Drunken driver crashes, assaults deputies

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Calhoun County sheriff’s deputies say a driver believed to have been drunk crashed his car and then fought with first responders who tried to help him.

The crash happened around 1:30 a.m. Saturday on westbound I-94 at the exit to 11 Mile Road in Emmett Township, southeast of Battle Creek.

Witnesses told deputies the driver was going too fast as he was getting off the highway. His car left the road and rolled.

Deputies said the man was still in the car, clearly hurt, when they got to the scene, though he managed to get out of the vehicle.

They say they tried to help him to waiting paramedics, but he became “combative” and attacked them. Two deputies sustained minor injuries.

The driver, a 39-year-old from DeWitt whose name wasn’t released pending arraignment, was hospitalized and then jailed for drunken driving and assaulting the officers.