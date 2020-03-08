Sheriff: body found in road in Calhoun Co.

EMMETT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Calhoun County Major Crimes Task Force is assisting with an investigation with the Emmett Department of Public Safety after a body was discovered in the road Sunday afternoon.

Authorities said officers found the body on River Road between G Drive North and Raymond Road at 2:45 p.m. The body was taken to Western Michigan University Department of Pathology for an autopsy.

The body has yet to be identified by authorities.

The Major Crimes Task Force is assisting detectives from the Emmett Township Department of Public Safety, Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office, Michigan State Police, the Battle Creek Police Department and the Nottawaseppi Huron Band of the Potawatomi Tribal Police.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Calhoun County Central Dispatch at 269.781.0911 or Silent Observer at 269.964.3888.