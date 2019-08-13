Sheriff: Alcohol or drugs factor in Kzoo Co. crash

OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities believe alcohol or drugs may have been a factor in a crash in Kalamazoo County.

It happened around 10:15 p.m. Monday on West Main Street near North 4th Street in Oshtemo Township.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said a vehicle was heading westbound on Main Street when it veered into the eastbound lanes, striking an oncoming vehicle.

The driver of the westbound vehicle was taken to the hospital, but their condition is unknown. The driver of the eastbound vehicle received minor injuries and released at the scene, according to a sheriff’s office release.

The crash remains under investigation, but the sheriff’s office said alcohol and/or drugs may have been factors.