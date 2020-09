BEDFORD CHARTER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD)—A 49-year-old Sheridan township man died in an off road vehicle accident north of Battle Creek early Saturday morning.

Calhoun County Sheriff Deputies responded at 3:30 a.m. to the 24000 block of O Drive where they found a man with serious head injuries. Officers tried to revive him but he died from his injuries.

According to police, the man was not wearing a helmet and alcohol and speed were a factor in the crash.