Sewage overflow prompts advisory for Kzoo River

Kalamazoo and Battle Creek

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo has issued a no contact advisory for a stretch of the Kalamazoo River after a sewage overflow.

About 2,370 gallons overflowed from the sanitary sewage system into the storm sewer in the area of Cameron Street and Washington Avenue Tuesday, the city said.

As a result, a no body contact advisory is in effect for the river between the Kings Highway and the Mills Street bridges. That’s in the area of Mayors’ Riverfront Park and Homer Stryker Field.

Kalamazoo River No Contact Advisory map
A map showing the area where a no body contact advisory is in effect in Kalamazoo after a sewage overflow. (Sept. 17, 2019)

It’s not yet known when it will be lifted.

Repairs to the sewer are underway.

