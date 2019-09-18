Sewage overflow prompts advisory for Kzoo River

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo has issued a no contact advisory for a stretch of the Kalamazoo River after a sewage overflow.

About 2,370 gallons overflowed from the sanitary sewage system into the storm sewer in the area of Cameron Street and Washington Avenue Tuesday, the city said.

As a result, a no body contact advisory is in effect for the river between the Kings Highway and the Mills Street bridges. That’s in the area of Mayors’ Riverfront Park and Homer Stryker Field.

A map showing the area where a no body contact advisory is in effect in Kalamazoo after a sewage overflow. (Sept. 17, 2019)

It’s not yet known when it will be lifted.

Repairs to the sewer are underway.