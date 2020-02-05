Several stolen firearms found in Kalamazoo home

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo officers say they recently recovered several stolen guns during a search warrant.

It started on Monday when there was a report of a gunshot victim at Bronson Methodist Hospital. It was later learned he was pistol-whipped in a Kalamazoo area apartment complex when he was trying to sell stolen firearms, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

Officers found the vehicle that took the victim to the hospital. While impounding the car, officers found a handgun that was recently stolen during a Barry County home invasion in Delton, police say.

Investigators then searched a Kalamazoo home on Bryant Street near Lane Boulevard. During the search, they found 21 firearms and a large amount of methamphetamine, police say.

The 24-year-old Kalamazoo man who was taken to the hospital was arrested Tuesday on charges related to the Barry County home invasion.