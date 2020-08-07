Several bullets hit Kzoo apartment building; suspect sought

A surveillance photo of a suspect vehicle in connection to a shooting at the Hilltop Apartments Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020.

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for the suspect who fired several shots into a Kalamazoo apartment building.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said officers were called around 5:45 p.m. Tuesday to the Hilltop Apartments on Burdick Street near Cork Street.

There were 19 casings from two different firearms found at the scene. Nine bullets went into four different apartments within the building. These bullets went through bedrooms, bathrooms and one was found lodged in a refrigerator.

No one was injured, according to KDPS.

Surveillance video shows one man intentionally fired into the building. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and left in a gold colored Chevy Impala with a spoiler.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8139 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.