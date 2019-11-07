Semi-truck fire shuts down EB I-94 in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck fire shut down the eastbound lanes of I-94 in Battle Creek Thursday morning.

It happened around 4:45 a.m. on eastbound I-94 near M-66. Both lanes of eastbound lanes of I-94 were closed for around 45 minutes but have since reopened.

The Battle Creek Fire Department said the driver of the semi-truck told authorities he noticed sparks coming from the trailer and was able to pull over to get out of the vehicle safely.

There were no reports of injuries.

The cause of the fire is unknown, according to BCFD.