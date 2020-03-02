Semi rolls at Post plant in Battle Creek

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Fire crews had to mop up a fuel spill after a semi-truck rolled over at the Post Foods plant in Battle Creek Sunday.

It happened around 7:15 p.m. at the plant on Cliff Street east of Raymond Road.

Authorities say a semi hauling about 48,000 pounds of liquid sugar tipped over onto its side. The driver wasn’t hurt.

A hazmat team worked to keep leaking diesel fuel from spreading. Crews also used pads and powders to soak up anything that spilled.

It took crews about four hours to clean everything up.