Semi hauling generator hits I-94 overpass in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A semi-truck hauling a generator struck an overpass in Kalamazoo Wednesday, damaging the bridge and spilling diesel fuel.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said the crash happened on the southside of the I-94 overpass on Portage Road.

The semi-truck struck some beams on the bottom side of the bridge because it was too tall for the overpass. The crash caused minor damage to the beams, according to a KDPS news release.

Michigan Department of Transportation inspectors checked out the damage and determined the overpass was safe for travel, the release said.

The impact of the crash caused a fuel leak in the generator, spilling diesel fuel onto the highway. The Portage Fire Department was able to dike off the storm drains before the fuel mixed with rainwater and running off, according to KDPS.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.488.8911 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.