Kzoo crash causes power outages, school closing

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Power was knocked out to more than 1,200 Consumers Energy customers in downtown Kalamazoo after a semi-truck crashed into a house and power pole early Tuesday.

It happened just before 2 a.m. near the intersection of Westnedge Avenue and Norway Avenue, just outside of downtown.

Dispatchers say the crash knocked down several power lines. A News 8 crew on scene could see a pole lying on top of the truck.

Consumers Energy said the house was unoccupied at the time of the crash.

Police have not confirmed if anyone was injured.

Power was knocked out to more than 1,200 Consumers Energy customers (February 11, 2020)

According to the Consumers Energy outage map, power was knocked out to much of the downtown area. The utility company had power restored to 784 customers by 5 a.m. Tuesday, but the remaining 557 customers will be restored by 7:30 a.m. Tuesday, according a Consumers Energy spokesperson.

Northglade Montessori Magnet School is closed Tuesday due to the power outage.

The intersection of Westnedge and Norway remained closed for several hours, but has since reopened.