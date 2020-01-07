Selection process to begin for KPS superintendent

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Public Schools Board of Education announced its plans to fill the open superintendent position Tuesday.

They said candidate interviews will begin Jan. 28 with first round video interviews. Second round interviews will take place a week later on Feb. 4 and 5. Then, final round of interviews will take place on Feb. 18 and 19.

The board could offer the position to one of the finalists after the Feb. 19 meeting, they said. If they decide to wait, a final decision will be made on Feb. 25.

All three rounds of interviews are open to the public and will begin at 6:15 p.m. in the Board Room of the Kalamazoo Public Schools Administration Building.

The superintendent job came open last summer when previous Superintendent Dr. Michael was offered the State Superintendent job by the Michigan Department of Education. Rice had been with the district for 12 years and saw the introduction of the Kalamazoo Promise in 2005.

Dr. Gary Start was appointed to Interim Superintendent by the Kalamazoo Public School Board of Education in June of 2019 with the understanding he would not be a candidate for the job.