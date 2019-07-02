See F-22 Raptors at Battle Creek air show

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Two F-22 Raptors from the U.S. Air Force will take to the skies over Battle Creek this week for the annual Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival.

One of the fighter jets was on display Tuesday at the Western Michigan University College of Aviation. The other was flown in from Traverse City Tuesday afternoon.

During the air show, pilots will demonstrate aerial maneuvers and the capabilities of the advanced jet.

“Our country has entrusted us with the responsibility to take these airplanes on the road to showcase American air power, so we always want to make sure that we have a professional act,” Maj. Paul Lopez, who has flown F-22s for more than eight years, said Tuesday. “You’ve got expert airmen and women that are out here fixing and servicing, flying and maintaining these jets. So we just look forward to being out here and putting on a great show.”

The air show runs Wednesday through Sunday at the W.K. Kellogg Airport in Battle Creek.