Section of sidewalk to close in Battle Creek for art installation

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A section of a sidewalk in downtown Battle Creek will be closed this week due to an art installation being added, city officials say.

They say the art installation will say “#BlackLivesMatter” and “#StandInSolidarity.” It will be located near Monument Park.

Tuesday through Saturday this week, the sidewalk on the south side of Michigan Avenue will be closed from Division Street to Hamblin Avenue.

Artists will be working in the evening when temperatures cool down.

The city says pedestrians should use the Hamblin/Michigan and Division/Michigan crosswalks to get to the other side of the street.