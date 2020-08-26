Search continues for woman 2 months after disappearance

PENNFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Two months after the disappearance of a young mother in Battle Creek, police were out searching for her body again on Wednesday.

Amber Griffin, 27, was last seen June 23 at a gathering outside a home on Oneita Street in Battle Creek. She is presumed the victim of a homicide.

On Wednesday, Michigan State Police Trooper Tim Johnson and his cadaver dog, Fil, searched woods and clearings along railroad tracks not far away in Pennfield Township.

Battle Creek Police Sgt. Joel Case, who is leading the investigation, said a credible tip led police to the site.

They came up empty-handed.

Amber’s mother and longtime boyfriend, Derek Horton, reported her missing on June 25.

Police later determined Amber and Horton had been at the home on Oneita. They said they found blood throughout the home, though DNA results are pending.

A booking photo of Derek Horton. (Courtesy)

Horton, 25, is in jail, facing a felony murder charge.

Police and volunteers have searched all over the Battle Creek area for Amber’s body.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Battle Creek Police Department at 269.966.3322.