Schoolcraft police chief retiring in December

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. (WOOD) — Schoolcraft is taking applications for a new police chief.

Current Chief Bryan Campbell, who has held the job for 14 years, is retiring around the end of the year.

The village says his replacement will make between $55,000 and $57,000 annually.

Job requirements were listed on the department’s Facebook page and the application form can be found on the village’s website.

In addition to the chief, the Schoolcraft Police Department has two full-time officers, four part-time officers and two auxiliary officers serving a community of 1,600 people.

