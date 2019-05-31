Schoolcraft man hit, killed by semi-truck ID’d

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have released the name of the Schoolcraft man hit and killed by a semi-truck near a gas station in Kalamazoo County.

It happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday near the Speedway gas station located in the 300 block of Grand Street, US-131, south of Lovell Street in Schoolcraft.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office says 23-year-old Zachary James Plaunt was walking north with the flow of traffic before he was hit by a northbound semi driven by 64-year-old Noah Beechy of Ohio.

Plaunt died at the scene.

The sheriff’s office confirmed to 24 Hour News 8 that the semi-truck had just left the gas station. Authorities say alcohol is not believed to be a factor, but the crash is still under investigation.