Schoolcraft man charged with sex assault of child

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. (WOOD) — A Schoolcraft man faces several criminal charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a child and for distributing child pornography.

Ryan Ahern, 29, was arrested Thursday and arraigned on charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim under the age of 13, child sexually abusive activity, aggravated child sexually abusive material possession, distributing or promoting child sexually abusive activity and use of a computer to commit a crime.

Michigan State Police say they started investigating Ahern after getting a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that he had a large amount of child porn and may have been creating it.

Investigators searched Ahern’s home and interviewed him, which led to the arrest.

MSP reminded parents to talk to their kids about online safety. It provides resources on its website, as does the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children. If you have information about a child being exploited, you can report it online.