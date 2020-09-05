School in Kalamazoo teaching students outdoors

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — While many schools have turned to remote learning amid the pandemic, News 8 visited one school that’s started outdoor learning.

Kazoo School in Kalamazoo teaches about 70 kids with alternative teaching methods.

This semester, school leaders say a large emphasis will be put on keeping kids outdoors for all subjects.

The school will go inside if needed. But teachers feel the nearby Kleinstuck Preserve provides a safer, more hands-on approach to learning.

“And so being in the woods and being able to facilitate outdoor education is going to really meet those needs very well. That’s the social-emotional piece and that’s a huge piece of progressive education,” said Sonita Newbury-Schau, head of the school.

Classes start at Kazoo on Tuesday, whereas Kalamazoo Public Schools plan to reassess distanced learning after the Thanksgiving holiday.