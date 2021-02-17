Scam callers claim to be Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities in Kalamazoo County are warning residents of scammers attempting to pose as the sheriff’s office.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office said it has received reports of residents being asked to call 269.459.3189 to schedule an appointment to get fingerprinted. When they call the number, the answering options pose as an office line for the sheriff’s office.

The number has been used by scammers in the past and isn’t used by the Kalamazoo County government.

The sheriff’s office is reminding residents that the sheriff’s office will not call unannounced for an arrest warrant or demand payment for fingerprints.

If you receive a suspicious call, the sheriff’s office says you should hang up and call their main line at 269.383.8745 to verify the information.