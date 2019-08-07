SB US-131 closed in southern Kzoo Co. due to crash

SCHOOLCRAFT, Mich. (WOOD) — Southbound US-131 is closed in southern Kalamazoo County due to a crash Wednesday morning.

It happened shortly before 5 a.m. at Lyons Street in Schoolcraft, south of Kalamazoo, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek an alternative route.

It’s unknown what led up to the crash or if there are any injuries.

