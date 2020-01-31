Saxton named executive director of Sheriffs’ Association

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Calhoun County Sheriff Matt Saxton has been named the new executive director of the Michigan Sheriffs’ Association.

“I look forward to serving the 83 Michigan sheriffs and their agencies into the future, as well as the over 21,000 citizen membership,” Saxton said in a statement provided by the MSA.

Saxton and the MSA still have to work out a contract before he takes the job.

He will replace retired Allegan County Sheriff Blaine Koops, who is leaving at the end of April.

Saxton started his career in law enforcement in the village of Homer. He has been with the Calhoun County Sheriff’s office since 1994 and has been sheriff since 2013.