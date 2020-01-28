Savanah’s Climb: Teen faces long road in EEE recovery

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — As 15-year-old Savanah DeHart fights to recover in her hospital bed, her parents fight back tears, wondering if they’re ever going to get their little girl back.

“I want to hug her and have her hug me back or tell her I love her and have her tell me she loves me back,” said Kerri Dooley, Savanah’s mom.

“I just want her to get better,” father Bryan DeHart said. “It’s not fair sometimes. It’s not fair.”

In August, doctors diagnosed Savanah with Eastern Equine Encephalitis. The rare mosquito-borne virus nearly killed her.

She was among 10 people in Michigan who contracted serious cases of EEE last year. Six of them, all from southwest Michigan, died, a mortality rate much higher than EEE’s average of 33%.

“In Savanah, it affected the lower part of the brain, which has to do with breathing and swallowing and talking, and that’s why that’s fairly impaired now, but it also affected some of the top areas and some of the control centers that control muscles in the arms and legs,” Dr. Doug Henry, a pediatric rehabilitation physician at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation Hospital in Grand Rapids, explained.

“She will never be the same Savanah,” Henry said.

But several therapists at Mary Free Bed are working to help her regain as much of herself as possible. Last week, one of the therapists moved around Savanah’s room while playing the guitar to sharpen her ability to focus and follow movement. Another therapist shifted Savanah from side to side, helping her learn to bear her own weight and strengthen her weakened muscles.

Though Savanah is off a ventilator, she can’t speak or stand for long periods at a time. Still, her recovery is progressing.

“It’s been incredible to watch the things she has done,” Dooley said.

With only the use of a robotic machine, Savanah walked for 20 minutes, taking just over 1,000 steps. She also communicated using a device that relies on her eye movements to respond to commands or questions.

“The fact that if I tell her, ‘Can you find the blue balloon?’ And she’s looking for it with her eyes, then trying to swipe it, like that’s huge in our minds from a kid who was- nothing was being processed in, nothing was trying to come out,” said Kate Armstrong, an inpatient pediatric speech-language pathologist at Mary Free Bed.

Therapists said Savanah can now laugh, smile and show signs that she understands when her parents are in the room.

“If anybody’s going to beat this, it’s Savanah,” her dad said.

All of Savanah’s progress is reassurance that lets her parents know the little girl, who use to bowl, joke and give her sister piggyback rides, still exists.

“I mean, I was just playing peekaboo with her and she was giggling, and that is the world to us right now,” Dooley said.