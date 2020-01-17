Saturday women’s marches shine light on equality issues

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Women across the country and in West Michigan will march in solidarity Saturday.

One of the marches is taking place in downtown Kalamazoo, where the YWCA is organizing the event. The mission is to “harness the power of diverse women in our community to create transformative social change.”

Women’s March Kalamazoo will begin at 11 a.m. in Bronson Park. Demonstrators will march around the corner to First Congregational Church to hear from a variety of speakers on crucial women’s issues.

According to Women’s March Committee member Cyekeia Lee, organizers planned a short march knowing the potential for winter weather in January.

Event organizers hope the march will bring women and the entire community together to address issues of equality.

“We’re really focusing on the upcoming elections and taking women to the polls, and also it’s the year of the census so we want to make sure that every woman is counted,” Lee said.

Here is a list of marches taking place in West Michigan:

Holland Area Women’s March

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 | 10 a.m.

Centennial Park

250 Central Ave.

Holland, MI 49423

Saugatuck-Douglas Sister March

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 | 1 p.m.

Berry Field, S. Main Street

Douglas, MI 49406

Women’s March Kalamazoo

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 | 11 a.m.

First Congregational Church

345 W Michigan Ave.

Kalamazoo, MI 49007

Women’s March/Rally Michigan in Lansing

Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 | 2:30 p.m.

Lansing Capital Building

100 N. Capital Ave.

Lansing, MI 48893